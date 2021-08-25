Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4 spoilers: The saga of Kenny, Demi







As we look towards Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4, are you curious to learn more of what’s going to take place? Drama is of course on the menu, but isn’t that the way of things the vast majority of the time here?

Tonight saw the arrival of Thomas to Paradise, and at first, it looked like we were getting a redemption story for him. Then, we heard about the tea he spilled while on the date with Serena P. Things got really messy really fast. Riley also turned up and made a quick move on Maurissa, which left Connor singing a sad song by himself alone on the beach. (The Producers did this man super-dirty with the montage they gave him.)

In the preview for what’s coming up next, it does look like Connor is going to be in for a rude awakening after the date Maurissa and Riley had together. It already feels like these two are going to be engaged at the end of this season and he’s off performing by himself. Meanwhile, Demi is going to make a huge move on Kenny in an effort to find herself more of a stable relationship; which, of course, is going to ruffle some feathers elsewhere.

Now, we have to ask once again where in the world Becca Kufrin is. Producers hyped her up! At least we’re getting a date with Grocery Store Joe and Serena P. on the way, right?

What do you most want to see on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4?

