Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 premiere date hopes on Freeform







From the moment tonight’s finale ends, it makes sense to be clamoring for a Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 premiere date. Wasn’t that the intention from the start? You have to think so, as the finale was billed as the first half of a two-parter. They wanted there to be a cliffhanger and a reason to have so many viewers begging for more.

Luckily, we can offer up a little bit of reassurance here in the fact that we are going to see more episodes down the road! Earlier this week, the news was confirmed that the witchcraft drama is going to have another chance to shine at Freeform. You can see the full announcement at the bottom of this article — there aren’t any spoilers out there, but it’s always nice to have more information that a great show is coming back.

So when do we get to some of the bad news? Consider right now, since this is where we have to tell you that season 3 is going to be the final one for the show. It’s absolutely a bummer, though with the declining ratings for season 2, in some ways the writing was on the wall. At the moment, we’re honestly just happy that there was another season ordered.

Let’s now get to the question of potential premiere dates. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we feel like it’s fair to speculate about it airing in the summer or fall of 2022. With the presence of vaccines right now amidst the global health crisis, we think it’s a little more likely now that production can continue without any interruptions. We also don’t think it would be altogether logical to delay the show beyond this; why would you?

