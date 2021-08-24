You Are My Spring season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s finale, can you expect a You Are My Spring season 2? Or, is it a little more likely that it ends up canceled? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through within this piece.

So where do we begin? A lot of it comes down to the facts: As of right now, there is no indication that another season is coming. This doesn’t mean that we are ruling it out; instead, we are being fairly realistic about the show’s future on Netflix. While the Korean drama (or K-drama, as they are often called) has amassed an audience all over the world, this doesn’t mean that it’s bound to stick around. There are a number of K-dramas out there that are one season and that’s it — the stories are designed with a beginning, middle, and end. There’s a gratifying sense of completion that can come with this, but it’s also frustrating for those out there who constantly crave more.

If there is no more of this particular story, that’s okay — that doesn’t represent a failure in the slightest. In a lot of ways, you can argue that this show will have already fulfilled its purpose. It’s going to have a chance in order to inspire viewers to watch other Korean dramas in the future. It also allowed for much of the cast to have a greater global platform. It’s both a powerful story in its own right and a stepping stone for so much more.

Sometimes, it’s best to end a show expect nothing — that way, it’s so much more of a pleasant surprise if you do get something else down the road! Netflix has issued some surprise renewals in the past, and who’s to say that You Are My Spring is going to have the same outcome as a lot of other K-dramas?

One other thing we wonder is this: Will Netflix look at doing a similar release rollout with other shows after the success of this? It’s worth pondering over…

