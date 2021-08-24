This Is Us season 6 spoilers: What does Chris Sullivan know?







If you are excited to learn a little something more about This Is Us season 6, you’re far from alone. It would be great to have some sort of larger tease over the next few weeks but pending a last-minute surprise, that’s not happening. This is a show that is not premiering, after all, until we get around to 2022.

There is also one other thing to consider here, and it’s simply this: How secretive this show tends to be in general. There aren’t a lot of people out there ready and willing to spill the beans.

Have you watched our full review on the This Is Us season 5 finale yet? If not, be sure to check that out now below! Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly as a part of the show’s Emmy campaign, Chris Sullivan (Toby) made it clear that there’s at least a few creative swings people can expect:

I know that decisions will be boldly made. That’s what I know. As far as the details go, I can’t speak to many more of them. But there’s going to be strong decisions.

One other interesting thing that came out in this interview is that he’s known for “a couple of” years that Kate and Toby would eventually split — this isn’t the same love story that we’ve got with Randall and Beth. Yet, it does seem in the future that there is a sense of peace with Toby and the Pearson family. No matter how this relationship is (heartbreaking as it is), he’s not being ostracized by the rest of the Big Three.

Hopefully, a full premiere date for This Is Us season 6 is coming later this year.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates right now on This Is Us and the future

What do you most want to see for Toby on This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







