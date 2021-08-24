Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 3 video: Thomas’ arrival makes waves







Tonight on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 3, there’s another potential drama-starter entering the mix. The twist? He probably doesn’t think he is there to stir the pot at all.

In the video below, you can see the arrival of Thomas from Katie Thurston’s season onto the beach for the first time. There was a moment where it seemed like he was actually a top contender last season, but that was before a number of the guys turned on him, claiming that he was inauthentic and was really interested in being the Bachelor.

Do we understand why there are questions around Thomas? Sure, mostly in that he’s a guy who can be difficult to read. He often says the right thing at exactly the right time, and that may be one of the reasons why the other men all believe him to be scripted. There’s also the fact that women tend to give him a lot of attention, and you can see some of the play out almost immediately here.

It’s far too early to tell whether or not Thomas is going to be a Paradise success story or not, but he is one of a few guys who is going to be entering the location over the course of this episode. The power is shifting over to the women now, and they are going to be able to determine who they want to continue to pursue. This is probably bad news for a few of the guys — we’re not sure James has a chance to stick around much longer, and the same goes for Karl.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Thomas on Bachelor in Paradise tonight?

