Too Hot to Handle season 3 premiere date: When can you expect it?







We know that season 2 didn’t arrive on Netflix that long ago, but we more than understand people excited for Too Hot to Handle season 3. It’s one of the most addictive shows that the series has! Much of its success comes down to its fantastic sense of humor, great casting, and premise that tries to genuinely challenge some of its contestants to have deeper relationships. We’re not saying that it always works, but it’s at least interesting to watch.

So when can you expect season 3 to premiere? We’re starting to get a better sense of that. According to Deadline, signs point to a season 3 launch early next year.

Technically, we know that Too Hot to Handle could come back on the streaming service a lot sooner than that. The entirety of the season has already been shot; it was filmed back to back with season 2, likely as a way to ease down on some production costs. It makes sense for Netflix to space out the seasons somewhat, largely as a means to ensure that they don’t oversaturate their own market. Also, this allows them to fill any potential gaps that could exist within their own schedule. There are a lot of different things that they think about when making their programming decisions.

If we’re to look beyond the upcoming season, we have no reason to think that this show will be going off the air anytime soon. Too Hot to Handle is one of the few dating/dating-adjacent shows that has managed to find some sort of an audience in a TV landscape dominated by The Bachelor. There were years where almost nothing else out there in the genre stood a chance at surviving.

