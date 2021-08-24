Big Sky season 2 spoilers: The Sopranos actress snags key role







If you didn’t know already, Big Sky season 2 is slated to premiere on ABC Thursdays this fall; why not get some of the latest casting news?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos) is going to be one of the most important additions this season … and also tied to a very important mystery. Her character’s name is Tonya, and the description below gives you a few more details all about her:

[…She] works as a waitress at a local diner. She and her boyfriend have big plans, that is until he mysteriously disappears. Tonya hires the services of Dewell & Hoyt to find her boyfriend, but she is withholding some secrets of her own. Like all of the women in this town, it would be unwise to underestimate Tonya.

Sound interesting to anyone else? What we do like about this character is that she’s harboring something underneath the surface here, and it’s something we want to see explored so much further here. What we wonder is this: If she was somehow responsible for her boyfriend’s disappearance, why in the world would she be hiring someone to look into it? We do think that there’s something going on here beyond just this case and we’ll have to see what that is.

ABC is seemingly doing everything that they can in order to ensure that Big Sky is a bigger hit than ever in season 2. Just think in terms of this: It’s premiering after Grey’s Anatomy and from what we’ve seen over the years, that tends to help shows out. This was one of the biggest new series over the past year, but it did admittedly lose some momentum this past spring. Is there a chance to turn things around?

