Evil season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘S is for Silence’ details!







We have all been waiting for a long time in order to see Evil season 2 episode 7 — why not share a few more details now on what’s next? Sunday’s new episode is going to deliver a lot of big, bold, and crazy stuff, and that also includes a new mystery at its core. What happened to Father Thomas?

We don’t want to say too much more yet — just take a look (per SpoilerTV) at the full Evil season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

The team is dispatched to a monastery to investigate the corpse of Father Thomas, whose body has not decayed in the year following his death.

There are some shows that can sell you on an episode in just a few words; luckily, Evil is one of those shows. We’re insanely curious as to what’s going on with this father, and it feels like the right mystery to be fully investigated. Is something nefarious at play here, such as the father’s body being used for some additional, alternative purpose? We don’t quite think you can rule that out … or really anything else, for that matter.

If there’s one thing that we can offer you right now, it’s consolation that there’s still a lot of this season still to go. We’ve only made it here to the halfway point! We know that there’s a lot of excitement and drama coming, plus some long-term mysteries that still need to be revealed. Evil is not the sort of show that will give away everything all that quickly, especially when they can keep you talking about some stuff entering the finale. (We wish that they’d give us a little more video footage entering this episode! That is just a selfish request…)

