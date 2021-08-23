The Good Fight season 5 spoilers: Court battles aplenty ahead







You’ve been waiting already for The Good Fight season 5 finale to be here — now, we’re pleased to say that it’s right around the corner! There’s a lot of exciting stuff we’re looking forward to from start to finish here, and it feels as though court battles will be essential to the final chapter. (Or, at least the final chapter before now — remember that the show has already been renewed for a sixth and final season.)

For a few more details right now on the subject of what’s coming, be sure to see the full The Good Fight season 5 finale synopsis below:

In the season five finale, it’s too many courts and too little time for the folks at Reddick/Lockhart. Marissa is mounting a strong defense in Vinetta’s court for Matteo, while Diane attempts to get an interview with him in order to spring Matteo from court. Carmen, Liz, and Allegra defend drug dealer, Oscar Rivi, as prosecutors attempt to put him back in prison.

Are we expecting there to be a big cliffhanger at the end of all of this? We do wonder whether or not the show will be able to resolve all of the kangaroo-court stuff within a single episode. They don’t necessarily have to, but one of the things we appreciate about this show is that each season often feels more or less like its own thing. We do think it’d be nice to see that sort of creativity stick as we get into whatever the future holds for some of the cast and crew here.

Also, here’s one more reminder that The Good Fight should try to ensure its characters are grounded by the end of the finale. We appreciate the show’s satirical elements for sure, but there have been parts of this season that feel almost like they’re on a different planet.

