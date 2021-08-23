The Republic of Sarah episode 12 spoilers: The last before big finale







Next week on The Republic of Sarah episode 12, Greylock could be taking another step forward. Is it possible that this could actually be more of a successful nation in the long-term? There may be a few signs of hope here before we make it to the end of the hour.

Of course, there are also some reasons for substantial concern, as well. Take, for example, the fact that we are getting really close to the finale. There are only thirteen episodes in this season and whatever happens here will set the stage for some shocking aftermath. You have to prepare for jaws to hit the ground at some point, right? It’s certainly possible that it could be here.

For a few more details all about what you can expect next, we suggest that you check out the full The Republic of Sarah episode 12 synopsis below:

LOOKING TOWARDS THE FUTURE – When Danny (Luke Mitchell) shares good news about Greylock’s finances, Sarah (Stella Baker) winds up in a debate that traps her between her two closest friends. Corinne (Hope Lauren) is trying to right her wrongs, but she can’t catch a break, especially after Sarah drops a major bombshell. Meanwhile, Bella (Landry Bender) and Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) get creative with each of their school projects, which helps Sarah and Grover (Ian Duff) in ways they didn’t realize they needed. Nia Holloway and Megan Follows also star. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Debra Fordham & Jessica Mena Esteves (#112). Original airdate 8/30/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Since we are so close to the end of the season, it goes without saying that if you love The Republic of Sarah, now is your chance to check it out! This is one of those shows that is firmly on the cancellation bubble and it’s going to need whatever ratings bump it can to stand a chance over the next two weeks.

