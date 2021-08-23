Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 7 Veto Ceremony results







The week 7 Veto Ceremony just transpired within the Big Brother 23 game — do you want to get a better sense of what happened?

If you’ve been following the live feeds for the better part of the past few days, you had a pretty good sense already of what was coming — Xavier won the Veto, and of course he used it to remove himself from the block. After that, Sarah Beth nominated Derek X. as the replacement nominee. We’d argue that this is really the week the outsiders lost much of their chance to take down the Cookout. It was understandable that Derek X. would want to get rid of an enormous threat like Christian (especially since he never would’ve gone far with Derek X. in the game); however, the numbers are now going to be so lop-sided in one way. Claire, Sarah Beth, and Alyssa now have a big alliance they are up against and no real confirmation that it’s even a thing.

Of course, this is where you have to credit the Cookout — they’ve done an incredible job! The biggest thing they’ve done well at is making sure they are never all in the same room together; that way, it doesn’t seem like they are all a unit. Also, they don’t even always get along! They can be dysfunctional but the most important thing is that they vote together. There’s such a unified cause here that it’s hard to see them getting evicted soon, especially with that new High Roller’s Room power coming up.

Is there any way that Derek X. could stick around on Big Brother 23 moving forward?

