Mayim Bialik will guest-host Jeopardy!, search for full-time host continues







Following the departure of Mike Richards as Jeopardy! host (in only lasted a week, but still), the show is scrambling to figure out their next move. The game show still has to film new episodes, and at the same time also figure out how to regain public trust after one of the biggest disasters in their history.

We can’t tell you anything about the show’s new permanent host yet, but we can at least say this. According to TVLine, Mayim Bialik will return as the guest host for three weeks of new episodes, which are going to be filmed over the coming week. The new season premieres on September 13, and you will have a week of Richards-hosted shows before things move over to the former The Big Bang Theory star.

After that, things start to get a bit murkier. Bialik reportedly is unable to be the full-time host due to her responsibilities on Fox’s Call Me Kat. This means that either Jeopardy! needs to bring in other guest hosts (which it seems like they’re going to do) or start negotiations with some of the people they already have worked with in the past. LeVar Burton remains the sentimental fan favorite, though there is not much conversation to suggest he’s getting the full-time gig as of right now. The show already has Ken Jennings employed behind the scenes, and he remains a possibility alongside Buzzy Cohen, who hosted the Tournament of Champions earlier this year.

We’ve said this a few times over but it’s imperative at this point that Jeopardy! gets things right. With Burton in particular, we hope that they don’t penalize him for having a fewer number of shows than almost any other guest host, or having his week air during the Olympics when there was a total number of eyeballs available.

Who do you think is going to be the full-time Jeopardy! host at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: Jeopardy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







