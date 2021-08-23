Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Is the power hurting Derek X.’s game?







We’re starting to close in on the Veto Ceremony happening on Big Brother 23 — unfortunately, not much is changing in terms of the game.

For the time being, we are still looking at the same exact plan we were earlier: Derek X. will be the replacement nominee after Xavier uses his Power of Veto on himself. Xavier was nominated randomly as a result of the High Roller’s Room twist at the start of this weekend; now, he can go off the block and it’s almost like it never happened.

Want to get some more news on Big Brother 23 in video form? Then check out our latest live-feed discussion below! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates all about the show.

So why is Derek X. likely going to be evicted? All signs point to it being tied to the High Roller’s Room twist that is still to come — we know that he’s getting a ton of BB Bucks and people are worried that he’d shake up the game next week. There are reasons for certain players to consider keeping him — not just Hannah, but also people like Azah or even Kyland, given that he’ll be a much bigger target once Derek X. potentially leaves. That power is the thing standing in his way.

So what can Derek X. actually argue? Even if he’s not officially on the block yet, he may need to start thinking about how he could use a potential High Roller’s Room power now — clue in some other players to your plan and make it clear, at least to the best of your ability, that you are fully on their side.

Related – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Big Brother and the live feeds right now

Do you think Derek X. has any chance to stay on Big Brother 23 this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







