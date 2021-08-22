100 Foot Wave season 2: Could it be renewed at HBO?







Following the final episode airing tonight on HBO, is there any chance at all of a 100 Foot Wave season 2? Or, should we just expect this to be the end of the road?

For those who are not watching the docuseries, this is a look at surfer Garrett McNamara’s quest to (you guessed it) ride a 100-foot wave. It’s a fascinating look at revolutions in the surfing world, and it features a number of the preeminent names in the sport. This is the sort of activity that is awesome for thrill-seekers and terrifying for everyone else; from our point of view, we’re happy to just watch people do this rather than participate in the act ourselves.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to what the future holds … namely, how there’s probably not a future here. Like a lot of other documentaries like Tiger or The Last Dance, these aren’t meant to be an ongoing thing. The goal here instead is to tell a complete story from start to finish; that way, there’s no need to worry about a renewal or something else down the road.

Rather than trying to put out hope for a second season that will almost certainly never happen, what we’re going to do instead here is cross our fingers that we can get something else within the surfing world on TV soon. We know ABC’s got some reality-based programming on it but we hope to see it become even more mainstream. We know that there are those who compete professionally, but to us personally we view the activity more as a way to channel peace and escape all of the chaos that exists within the outside world.

At this point in time, we’re just glad that 100 Foot Wave exists — and we also hope that this is the sort of thing that more and more viewers have a chance to discover a little later on down the road.

