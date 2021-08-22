





Why is Jesse Metcalfe leaving Chesapeake Shores in season 5 episode 2? There’s a chance you knew already that he was saying goodbye this season, but why now?

There are a few different things worth getting into within this piece, but let’s start with timing: It makes sense to write the Trace character out early. We’ve reportedly already that Metcalfe is leaving the show of his own volition; this is something that was his choice and it was also one that he made shortly before filming. The best choice the writers had was to accommodate that and find a way to work in his exit early. Stretching it out would have prolonged the inevitable.

Beyond all of this, there’s another reason why the writers likely wanted to tie things up at this point: It gives them more freedom through the rest of the season! We’re sure that they liked the opportunity to tell some new stories and push things forward a little bit — it’s basically a test for them to ensure that people continue to watch. Losing a main cast member so early in the season is never ideal, but they’ve clearly set this story up already in a way where they can push forward and not have Abby in a place of complete devastation. That’s what made that time-jump decision so smart, and we’re certainly excited to see more of what the writers opt to do from here. (Introducing Robert Buckley is just one part of the overall equation.)

Ultimately, just remember that this decision was Jesse’s to make, and the show tried to do its best tonight to come up with a conclusion that felt fitting. They also did not have a lot of time to figure things out.

