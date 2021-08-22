Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: More Veto aftermath







Tomorrow in the Big Brother 23 house the Veto Ceremony is going to take place — and of course, we have a good feeling already as to what will happen.

In case you missed it last night, Xavier won the latest Power of Veto, which is great for him given that he was only nominated because of the re-nom roulette twist. He’s now in a spot where he will have to take a number of punishments, which includes a solitary confinement leading up to the eviction show on Thursday.

If you haven’t watched our latest Big Brother 23 update video, be sure to check that out below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! After you do this, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t want to miss any other updates.

The moment that Xavier won said Veto, it became abundantly clear that Derek X. was going to be the replacement nominee. Sarah Beth didn’t even rule that out in a conversation with him! It’s beyond clear that he is going on the block, but is he going to have any chance at all? Surprisingly, we’re not ruling it out 100%.

Here’s some of why it benefits players to keep him in the game — he’s a strong competition threat and with that, he can serve as a shield. Meanwhile, Claire’s someone who no one can really hide behind — she just hasn’t won enough so far in the game. Hannah’s already said she would like him to stay around, and even today Tiffany encouraged him to fight. If these two are on board with keeping them, we could easily see a case for Derek F. and Azah to do the same. Even Kyland would have to admit that it benefits him to keep Derek X. around, but he probably wouldn’t do it because of Sarah Beth.

The feeds were down for a while this morning/afternoon, but it may have just been the memory wall; it doesn’t seem like anything substantial has happened in the game itself.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Big Brother

What do you want to see on the latest Big Brother 23 Veto Ceremony?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss out on any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







