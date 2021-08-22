Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 14 spoilers: The last before finale!







As you prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 14 next week, there are a few things to know. Take, for example, the ever-increasing amount of danger for our heroes. Also, of course, the fact that the finale is right around the corner. “There Will be Brood” is going to set the stage for the big episode the week after and there’s a lot of chaos all across the board — you will see some characters stranded, others trapped, and in the end, there’s a chance for a few emotional Mick Rory moments.

That’s right — we said emotional Mick Rory moments. We know that this isn’t something people expect on a regular basis.

To get a few more specifics now all about the story ahead, be sure to view the full Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 14 synopsis below:

GETTING ANSWERS – When Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves as stowaways, they learn that Constantine (Matt Ryan) is still chasing the Fountain of Imperium and find themselves in 1920s Texas. With the rest of the Legends stranded, they come up with a plan to get help by using Rory (Dominic Purcell) as bait that will also help reunite him with something that is special to him. Meanwhile, Spooner learns some information about her past that she wasn’t expecting. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham and Shayan Sobhian also star. Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn (#614). Original airdate 8/29/2021.

If there is one bit of good news that we can pass along as of this moment, it’s that there really isn’t that much of a break at all between the end of season 6 and then the start of season 7. Just think in terms of a little over a month! That’s going to make it feel almost like two seasons in a row and we’re very much intrigued to see what the writers are setting up.

