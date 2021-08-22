Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, August 22?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this article we come bearing a further answer on that — also, we’re talking about what the future holds for the show for the remainder of this month!

So where do we kick things off here? We should start by noting the following: There is a new installment coming on in just a matter of hours. In a new post on Twitter today, the show’s official account confirmed that an episode is coming your way at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Unfortunately, the series confirmed some rather unfortunate news, as well — tonight’s episode is poised to be the final one for at least a little while. There is no new episode set for either next week or the week after, but there is some exciting news coming soon: The show is going to be heading back to the studio! While they aren’t done with the “bank void” as of yet, this fall you can expect to see Oliver once more in a setting that closely resembles where he was for his first several years on the air. There isn’t any news as of yet about a live audience, but we do think we’ll start to see things move a little bit closer to normal than before.

As for what we expect in terms of content tonight, we almost guarantee that Afghanistan will be a larger talking point. While it was addressed on this past episode, the episode taped prior to a number of the larger events took place. Once the show gets back to the studio we tend to imagine that they’ll go back to filming on Sundays, or at least that’s what we hope. (We’re sure producers were kicking themselves over not being able to do more on this subject last week.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Last Week Tonight right now

What do you most want to see on tonight’s new episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

Tonight’s show starts at 11pm! Then we’re off for two weeks!!! Because we may not be classically “attractive” but we ARE good at playing hard to get ;) — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) August 22, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







