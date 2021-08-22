The Walking Dead season 11 episode 2 spoilers: Maggie’s mission







As you prepare for The Walking Dead season 11 episode 2, do you want a better sense as to what’s coming up next? Rest assured that Maggie’s story is going to move into high gear. (Warning: There are some spoilers for what lies ahead within this piece!)

In the premiere episode, we saw Maggie’s search for food, the story of the subway, and also some of the character’s desperation and drive. That’s going to continue moving forward, as we’re going to see more if she and Negan can function in the same place. There are serious trust issues here — and understandable ones, in fact. We don’t think that Maggie will ever get past what happened. Meanwhile, Negan’s probably frustrated that he can’t move forward with her.

For a few details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full The Walking Dead season 11 episode 2 synopsis below:

Maggie’s mission takes the team through a subway tunnel, challenged by lurking walkers and a recalcitrant Negan; with Eugene’s group, Yumiko seeks answers about her brother and demands expedited processing into the Commonwealth.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we at least hope that the Maggie – subway storyline reaches the end. We know that this is the second part of a two-parter and hopefully, that means some element of closure.

In general terms, though, it feels like we’re slow-playing the introduction of the Commonwealth into this world. We know that this is the final season and technically, the writers still have time. With that being said, though, we still do want to see the story take its shape and spend some time within this community. It’s where much of the final legacy for these characters could be cemented!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead

What do you want to see on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates on the show. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







