Is Unforgotten new tonight on PBS? More season 5 hopes







Is Unforgotten new tonight on PBS? We want to make sure you don’t forget any new episodes … and yes, that pun is definitely intended.

Here’s where we go ahead and hand down the bad news: The show is over. Or, at the very least, it’s over for the time being. There’s no new episode tonight and you’ll be waiting until 2022, at the earliest, to see the show back on the air. It doesn’t matter if you’re watching it on ITV in Great Britain or on PBS in the United States.

When the series does return to the air, there’s no denying that it’s going to look and feel different. It’s impossible for it not to, given the fact that Nicole Walker is no longer a part of the show. It was her decision to move forward from the show and the death of Cassie is going to reverberate throughout the remainder of the story. It has to. Sunny will continue to be a big part of the show; not only that, but he’ll be joined by a new character to be discussed down the road. The focus of the story will still be about uncovering cold cases; that part of the premise is not going to change.

While it is hard to imagine Unforgotten without the Cassie character, we have seen British dramas succeed after undergoing big changes in the past. Grantchester has been able to move forward, for example, without having James Norton as a big part of the cast. Meanwhile, Call the Midwife and Death in Paradise are great examples of British series that have changed a number of people in their cast over the years, and each one of them have enjoyed incredible runs. So long as the structure and tone are there, a show like Unforgotten can continue to be a part of the schedule for some time still.

