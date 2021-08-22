





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Let’s just say that we’ve got a TON of news to dive into within this piece.

As for where we begin, the best possible place is breaking down some of the news of the week. We’ve been waiting for the network to finally start sharing some significant details on what’s coming up next and thankfully, they have!

Before we get to some of that, have you watched our review yet for the season 3 finale? If not, be sure to watch that below and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We will have other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of those.

The bad news is that there is no new Yellowstone episode on the network tonight. With that being said, though, we do at least know when the show is coming back now! The network confirmed earlier this week that it will return on Sunday, November 7 with not just one, but two episodes. That means that you should get more than just resolution to that big, epic cliffhanger. They’ve also revealed that the prequel series 1883 will be premiering this December, which means that they’re going to use the flagship show in order to heavily promote it. That does make a good bit of sense; why wouldn’t they want to do something like this?

As for what’s coming on Yellowstone season 4, we know that it will begin with seeing what happened to John Dutton and his kids, Beth and Kayce. From there, we imagine it turning into an epic tale of revenge and vengeance. More footage will probably come out in the months ahead, and we’re definitely hoping that there will also be more news on a season 5 renewal. Doesn’t it feel like a given at this point?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now, including a brand-new teaser for what lies ahead

What do you want to see on Yellowstone season 4 when it comes on the air?

Give us some of your early story predictions below! After that, stick around for some other coverage that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







