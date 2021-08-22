





Where is Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6 on Starz? If you find yourself looking for it on the app, we more than understand the confusion.

At the end of episode 5, the premium-cable network did much of the same thing they always do in spelling out what’s going to be coming out next. One thing that they didn’t do, however, was offer up a return date.

We’ll admit that we didn’t even realize there was no new episode this weekend until it was announced on social media! Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6 is currently slated to return on August 29 — this is a one-week hiatus apparently designed so that you catch your breath. Honestly, there is no real other reason for it.

Let’s just cross our fingers that over the coming days, the network starts to hand out a few more pieces of information about what’s coming next. Beyond just that, let’s also hope that we can avoid further hiatuses the rest of the season. We’d be shocked if there are any other one-week breaks, mostly because there are only ten episodes this season! Starz has to also make way for other programming including Power Book II: Ghost season 2, which is slated to return a little later this year. Power Book IV: Force, meanwhile, currently has an early 2022 launch date.

