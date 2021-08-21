Killing Eve season 4 spoilers: Jodie Comer talks difficult goodbye







Killing Eve season 4 is going to be premiering at some point in 2022, and we already suspect it’s going to be hard to say goodbye. This show may be dark and twisted, but there’s such an immersion to this world. You get invested in some of the characters and relationships, even if you’d be totally terrified of a few of them in real life.

Take, for example, Villanelle, played of course by none other than Jodie Comer. She’s received near-constant acclaim for her role on the show, and we suspect that some of the best stuff for the character may still be to come.

Want to watch some more discussion on Killing Eve and what the future could hold? Be sure to take a look at it below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also

It’s going to be sad seeing the world of this show close, but remember this along the way: It may be even sadder for some of the people involved. Speaking in a new interview with Digital Spy, here is some of what Comer herself had to say about filming the final episodes:

“It doesn’t feel different, but I suspect it will in a couple of weeks’ time … I definitely had a moment where I looked at the clapperboard the other day before doing a take and I was like, ‘Oh God’. I was thinking about the moment when that’s going to be the last take, I felt a little bit emotional.

“We have two more blocks to go before we can let that get the better of us. At the minute, it’s full steam ahead and focusing on doing the best job at hand. It’s going to be bittersweet.”

We do think Comer and the rest of the cast is very-much aware that Killing Eve could have gone on for years on end and nobody would’ve been altogether upset about it. Yet, there’s something to be said for ending the show on a high note and this was apparently what was decided here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What do you most want to see for Eve and Villanelle over the course of Killing Eve season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







