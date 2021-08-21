Manifest season 3 arrives on Netflix; more hope for season 4 revival?







We know that there’s been a lot of chatter as of late over a Manifest season 4 renewal at Netflix — and today, we could be another step closer to it happening.

As of this weekend, the entire third season of the canceled NBC drama is available on the aforementioned streaming platform. If you recall, the first two seasons were enormously popular there, surging to the top of its internal charts. This is certainly a motivating factor in Netflix’s decision to undergo negotiations on a revival; reportedly, these are ongoing and the studio Warner Bros. has engaged in talks with the cast on coming back.

If the third season performs extremely well over the next few days, that ultimately sweetens the pot further. We don’t think anyone at Netflix anticipated the first two seasons being the runaway hit that they were on the platform, and it just shows further that streaming services may be the ideal home these days for mysteries like this. Younger viewers don’t always follow along network release patterns anymore, and with limited viewing options this summer a show like Manifest stands out more.

Our hope is that if a season 4 is in fact ordered at the streaming service, we hear good news about it at some point over the next couple of months. That way, there’s a chance for episodes to start up production by the end of the year/early 2022. If that happens, we could see season 4 at some point next year. We know it takes time for a show to switch networks (or in this case, go from a network to a streaming service), but it benefits the show to not keep people waiting for too long.

