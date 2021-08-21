The Good Doctor season 5 photo: A peek behind the scenes!







The premiere of The Good Doctor season 5 is coming to ABC this fall — why not have another fun look within the filming process?

If you look below via Christina Chang (who plays Dr. Lim), you can see a photo of herself alongside Freddie Highmore (Shaun) and new series regular Osvaldo Benavides, who is playing Dr. Mateo. We had an opportunity to first see him at the end of this past season.

For everyone out there wondering if Freddie was going to shave his rather-busy beard before the start of filming, we now have a firm answer: It happened.

So what’s coming up on season 5 itself? We’re definitely excited to explore more of the relationship between Lim and Dr. Mateo, and in general, it feels like relationships could be at the forefront of everything this time. Remember that Shaun and Lea are now engaged; not only that, but Park and Morgan are a couple in a way that they weren’t for most of season 4. These relationships will have to be balanced with tense, at-times competitive conditions at the hospital; that’s not going to be an altogether easy thing to manage.

While season 5 production is officially underway, don’t look at this season as a sure-fire sign that we’re going to get any video previews in the immediate future. Odds are we’re still a couple of weeks away from that and in the end, we’re fine with that. The Good Doctor is one of those shows that really shouldn’t rush things along; you never want to do that with a show that’s of this quality.

