Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 finale promo: The witch war







The Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 finale is poised to arrive in just a matter of days — did you need any further evidence that it’s going to be crazy? If so, we’re pleased to present some of that for you below!

The attached promo sets the stage for an epic war, one that could potentially take some lives. How can you not be concerned based on Raelle’s expression at the very end of it? We’ve mentioned this before, but the fact that this episode has a “Part 1” in the title strongly signals that we’re not going to have all that much in the way of resolution here; if you’re wanting that, you’re going to be stuck waiting until we get around to a potential season 3. (This is where we remind all of you to watch live.)

By far, this episode already looks like one of the most action-packed of the season — which totally makes sense given what some of the characters are up against. It also feels genuinely terrifying in the best way possible. The writers have been building up to something like this for a while; it’s a test of not only everyone’s training, but also their resolve. Are they going to be capable of withstanding what is directly in front of them now? We’re going to have to wait and see on some of that.

Somewhere in the midst of all of this there’s going to be time for some romance, as well — what can we say? Emotions are heightened in situations like this. It may cause some people to act on their feelings in a way perhaps that they wouldn’t otherwise.

What do you most want to see on the Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 finale?

Do you think that a major character will be dead by the end of it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Freeform.)

