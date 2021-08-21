When Calls the Heart season 9: More BTS Erin Krakow fun!







Even though When Calls the Heart season 9 is still months from airing, it still feels like we’re a part of the Hope Valley world.

For the latest example of that, why not look towards the bottom of this article? Star Erin Krakow was kind enough to share a series of new behind-the-scenes photos, with the focus here being on herself alongside Pascale Hutton on a ladder. What’s going on here? The ladder’s probably something the crew was using to set up a scene, and they just took advantage to have a little bit of fun between takes. (After all, the two are wearing their costumes!)

Being on the set for a show can be an unusual experience, largely because there’s often a real hurry-up-and-wait effect. You can be doing a lot of stuff for an hour, only to then wait for a few hours more in order to do your scene. There’s often room for cast bonding in here, which is why a lot of shows are often tight-knit. You spend a lot of time together, especially one like When Calls the Heart that has a lot of outdoor shoots.

At this point, we like to assume that the cast and crew are at least a few episodes into the 12-episode season — filming is likely going to continue until much later in the fall, setting the stage for a premiere in early 2022. As Krakow herself has noted in the past, February is the most likely kick-off month for the season; there’s no real sense of starting the show before then, since you’d then run into airing opposite the NFL Playoffs and/or the Super Bowl. That’s the sort of competition that nobody in the TV world really wants to deal with.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing out on any of them. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

We love a ladder. pic.twitter.com/qN6NKdLIt5 — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) August 20, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







