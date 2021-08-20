Burden of Truth season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Finding the angle







Curious to learn more about Burden of Truth season 4 episode 5? This is an installment entitled “Spirits in the Material World” — ironically, that title actually reminds us more of a different CW show in Nancy Drew.

So what is actually going to take place within this hour of TV? It’s a story certainly about struggle, and another reminder of just what Joanna and Billy are going through at the moment. Kristin Kreuk’s character has gone through a LOT over these past few weeks, whether it be romantically or with the arrest. Now, an injunction is going to cause a whole new set of problems.

Below, we’ve got the full Burden of Truth season 4 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

JOANNA MUST CREATE NEW OPTIONS IF SHE IS GOING TO PROVE HER CASE – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney), struggling to deal with the demands of being new parents, are blindsided when their injunction against the mine is overturned. Luna (Star Slade) tries to find a legal avenue to help a victim of trafficking. The Millwood Police raid a safehouse, where Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) makes an important discovery. The episode was directed by Madison Thomas and written by Felicia Brooker (#405). Original airdate 8/27/2021.

Given that there are still a number of episodes left this season, we have a hard time thinking that the mine case is going to be at a close here. This could go on for at least a little while longer. The Luna storyline, meanwhile, could prove to be one of the more timely ones that we have — this show may exist within a fictional world, but they do tend to make said world as realistic as possible.

