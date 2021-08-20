Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 2 video: How will Trace’s story end?







On Sunday night’s Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 2, we will see the end for Jesse Metcalfe as Trace. So how will he say goodbye? That’s what we are still left to wonder.

We can easily see the departure of this character being polarizing. There are a lot of people who rooted for him and Abby to be together and understandably so. When things were going great for the two of them, they were wonderful! However, there’s also been a lot of time when it’s unclear what he really wants: Is his music career more important than a relationship with her? What is he going to choose in regards to his future? At a certain point there has to be a line drawn in the metaphorical sand and this is where we are.

If we are to believe the promo below, it’s clear that a good bit of heartbreak will be coming up shortly for Meghan Ory’s character — and in the end, that’s understandable. Given what’s going on around her, this is going to be a hard thing to bounce back from. That may be one of the reasons why the show is jumping forward in time a little bit; that way, we can see Abby in a different place and a story that can revolve around some different things. We’ve said this time and time again and it bears repeating; this is a show that isn’t out to depress you all of the time. One of the central themes here is family! We don’t anticipate that producers are going to be altogether interested in shifting away from that too much.

Remember along the way on Sunday that Trace’s exit was written pretty last-minute; Metcalfe made the decision to depart the show in the weeks leading up to the start of production. The writers, therefore, had to pivot and pivot rather quickly.

