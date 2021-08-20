Ted Lasso season 2 episode 6 preview: Ted, Rebecca Bantr theories







Where does Ted Lasso go now moving into season 2 episode 6? It does feel like there’s a lot to be resolved — oh, and that the show has raised the bar yet again.

How is it that a sports-themed show delivers arguably its best episode ever with an homage to romantic comedies? It was so uproariously funny; not only that, but there was something so meaningful about seeing Roy Kent go back into the stadium to all of those cheers and chants. It’s also just important for him to be around Richmond again; one of the only viable critiques of this season has been that everyone’s a bit too scattered.

For a paragraph or two now, though, we gotta talk about the Ted – Rebecca storyline. Are the two actually talking to one another on Bantr without even realizing it? This is murky waters for the show and it’s hard to know how to handle it. The idea of the two getting together is genuinely polarizing — they do have wonderful chemistry, but there are power-dynamic issues and it almost feels too predictable for a show like this. Yet, it could also be really fun! It’s easy to talk yourself in and out of it depending on your viewpoint. We’d hope that episode 6 would resolve it, or at the very least give us another few clues. We still wouldn’t be shocked if the producers are just messing with us with the way in which episode 5 was edited — it’s possible that Ted and Rebecca were talking to totally different people.

There are some other stories beyond this that are also interesting and worth exploring. Take, for example, if Richmond is going to get another sponsor. Or, does Roy becoming a coach cause some tension? He clearly is the most knowledgeable voice on the entire staff now…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 2 episode 6?

