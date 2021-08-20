All Rise season 3: Could a surprise renewal happen at OWN?







Is it possible that an All Rise season 3 renewal is going to come out of nowhere? There are headlines today suggesting that this is the case.

Here is what we know at the moment. According to a new report from Deadline, there are discussions underway between OWN and studio Warner Bros. TV about continuing the show. The option on series lead Simone Missick was previously extended in hopes of another suitor picking up the show; meanwhile, several cast members including Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho and J. Alex Brinson have been approached about coming back and doing the show again.

So is there a reasonable chance of this happening? Sure, but at the moment nothing is guaranteed. The only thing we can say with a certain element of certainty is that we understand why the idea of this is enticing. All Rise is a topical and familiar show that feels right at home within the OWN family of programming. The questions we have are mostly budgetary, since moving a network drama over to cable would likely require a number of cuts here and there. How would the series function in this different environment?

Ultimately, there are a number of revivals/renewals potentially in the works following this cancellation season. Remember as well that there are discussions about Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist getting a second life over at Roku; meanwhile, Netflix is currently in talks about bringing back Manifest for another season. Of these three shows we’re probably the most confident about the future of Manifest, but that’s mostly because we’ve actually seen how that show has performed over the years.

