Blue Bloods season 12 photo: How Tom Selleck lends a helping hand







We are now a solid six weeks away from the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere at CBS. Isn’t that exciting? We like to think so, just as it’s exciting to get whatever little teases along the way of life behind the scenes.

The latest one today should be a fun one for all the Tom Selleck fans out there. It’s true that Tom doesn’t have social media — he’s also not the sort of guy who has a lot of photos shared of him during production. Since the majority of Frank’s scenes are either at the Commissioner’s Office or family dinner, we don’t get many chances to see him.

Today, alas, the same is true — but we do have a fun mention of him, and a reminder of the sort of colleague he is on set! The Instagram post below from Abigail Hawk (Baker) shows hear wearing a certain 1PP Commissioner’s jacket, which she uses to make a joke at first. From there, she also notes that Tom let her use it because it’s cold on set and he “epitome of a gentleman.” Isn’t that nice! It’s also a good reminder that there’s all sorts of stuff coming with Frank and his team in the early episodes of the season.

Production for season 12 is now just over a month in, so we like to think the cast and crew have at least a couple of installments firmly in the can at this point. While the writing may evolve over time with current events in mind, we don’t anticipate too many drastic changes — especially for Frank and the team around him. While there have been suggestions that Baker, Gormley, or Garrett could leave, it’s nice that it isn’t happening. There’s a comfort that comes from seeing the whole group together.

Remember, Blue Bloods will be back on CBS come Friday, October 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Hawk (@hawkabigail)

