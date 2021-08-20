NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Behind the scenes Daniela Ruah fun







While we wait for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 to premiere on CBS, why not enjoy some of the fun little looks we’re getting behind the scenes?

So while we wait for some more insight on what the story ahead is going to be, let’s go ahead and rejoice in some behind-the-scenes tidbits courtesy of Daniela Ruah! If you head over to her official Instagram Stories, you can see her behind-the-scenes and working with a number of cast members including Eric Christian Olsen, LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and more. It’s a nice window into what goes on during the average filming day, and also the relationships that exist between some of the various actors.

We do also think there’s one more interesting takeaway from these previews: We could have more of the agents all together this year! For most of season 12 we saw the majority of the main characters grouped off and doing their own thing. There was a lot of intentionality behind that, as it was a way to ensure the safety of everyone entering the global health crisis. Now, however, we could be seeing something a little bit different. There are some opportunities for the cast to do more together and we’d like there to be larger storylines that get everyone involved on some level.

In general, we expect all the main characters to be more involved than ever — with Renee Felice Smith and Barrett Foa no longer a part of the show, there could be screen time that gets dispersed around elsewhere. Odds are, we’ll get a better sense of what the season looks like come next month — the odds are pretty low we’ll get any sort of footage before then.

Remember that, in the end, NCIS: Los Angeles will be returning to CBS on October 10.

Where do you think things are going to go entering NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

