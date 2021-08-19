Law & Order: SVU season 23: First look at Mariska Hargitay key art







Today NBC revealed the first key art for Law & Order: SVU season 23, and it’s pretty clear to us that they are keeping things simple.

The image above is one of the first ones the network has released for the new season, and it just so happens to feature star Mariska Hargitay front and center — no surprise there, as many pieces of promotional material have over the years. Given that Olivia Benson is one of the most recognizable characters on all TV, it would be entirely foolish to not promote this character as the key person in your story.

To go along with this image, NBC is also including the simple message of “Standing for Victims.” Most diehard viewers already know this about Benson, but including it serves as a thoughtful, important reminder. It can be easy sometimes to think about other elements of the show, whether it be the Carisi/Rollins relationship or the return of Stabler + all of the Organized Crime crossovers. When the dust settles here, though, the network clearly wants to make sure that you remember the main purpose of the show. SVU will always be about Benson and the rest of the team making sure justice is served and helping the most vulnerable of victims. That focus will still be there and you can expect powerful stories throughout.

New seasons of SVU and Organized Crime are going to be airing next to each other starting on Thursday, September 23. If you missed the news from earlier this summer, NBC is no longer moving forward with Law & Order: For the Defense; The Blacklist will be taking over its timeslot a little bit later in the fall.

