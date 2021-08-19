Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Early season 2 hopes







Is Walker new tonight on The CW? After the shocking events of last week’s finale, it only makes sense to want a whole lot more.

Now, if only there was a way for you to get it sooner rather than later — but, alas, there’s not. There is regrettably no new episode of the series airing tonight and instead, you’re going to be stuck waiting for a while to see the debut of season 2. How long? Think in terms of from now until Thursday, October 28. While this may feel like a long hiatus, it’s actually not so bad when compared to the summer breaks a lot of shows get! Go ahead and thank Walker airing deep into the summer for that.

When the second season does premiere this fall, we think there’s going to be a chance to explore a lot of different ideas and stories. It’s not going to be a clean slate, but there is room after the finale to venture into a number of places. The most important thing for Walker moving forward is that the show continues to find new ways to test the title character and present threats that aren’t just regurgitated versions of people we have seen before in some shape or form.

So when are we personally expecting some more details regarding Walker season 2 to surface? Odds are, you’re going to be waiting a good while in order to check them out. Our feeling is that come late September/early October, The CW will be more willing to share a few things. They want the aftermath of season 1 to marinate for a little while and when the dust settles, we more than understand that.

Oh, and of course early October is also when we are starting to anticipate the first trailer, as well.

