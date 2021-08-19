Double Shot at Love season 3 premiere date, teaser revealed







For everyone out there wondering about Double Shot at Love season 3, get excited — it will be on MTV within the next month!

Today, the network confirmed that they are getting set to bring you more episodes of the spin-off show; not only that, but they will premiere on Thursday, September 16 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

If there’s one thing that makes us more excited for what lies ahead now, it is the cheese-tastic teaser that you can check out in full below. The entire premise for season 3 seems to be about trying to find Vinny the perfect partner — remember that Pauly D already has love now in the form of Nikki, who was on the first two seasons of the show.

Meanwhile, one other thing that we’re hoping is that this season moves beyond what was a fairly frustrating second season of the show, which feels like it was envisioned as something totally different before being handed the Double Shot at Love branding. We honestly didn’t care about some of the new guys brought in at all — we’ve got that investment in Vinny and Pauly D and moving forward, we want the focus to be on these two. Season 3 would be at its best if it is all about Pauly D and Nikki working together in order to find Vinny the perfect person — we wouldn’t mind a format at least reasonably similar to the first season of the show. Sure, it’s a little similar in nature to what we have on The Bachelor, but there’s a reason why so many shows have used a rinse-and-repeat strategy with it: It just works.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Double Shot at Love season 3?

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Here comes throuple…❣️ With the help of @DJPaulyD and @NikkiHallTM, will third time be the charm for @VINNYGUADAGNINO? #DoubleShotAtLove returns Thursday, September 16th at 9/8c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/AoQO5BSI6s — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) August 19, 2021

