Manifest season 4 renewal hopes: Cast, writer negotiations ongoing







There’s some more good news that a Manifest season 4 revival is going to happen — though nothing is 100% confirmed at present.

Let us start with this: Signs are pointing more towards Netflix being the exclusive home of the show! There were previously talks about a shared arrangement between the streaming service and NBC, but Deadline suggests that the network (and home of the first three seasons) is out of the running.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned publication also notes that there are lengthy negotiations happening now between Netflix and studio Warner Bros. TV, which is also working to secure deals with the cast and writers to come back. (Because the initial contracts for the cast expired, new negotiations need to happen to get the show back off the ground.)

All of this is encouraging, and it certainly suggests that parties involved are hopeful that a season 4 pickup will happen. It’d make sense if it does transpire, mostly because Manifest has been such a strong performer since coming on board Netflix earlier this year. It didn’t even need season 3 on there to become the streamer’s most-popular program for a significant stretch of time, and that’s impressive given that so many people had already seen the show.

The thing that we keep coming back to time and time again here is Lucifer, which went over to Netflix and became an almost-instant hit for them in its fourth season. Why couldn’t something similar happen here? We’d love to see Manifest make it to six seasons, given that this was creator Jeff Rake’s initial plan for the show from the start. Since it already has a roadmap laid out, Netflix can have confidence that nothing is going to become stale over time.

