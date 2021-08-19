America’s Got Talent results: Korean Soul, T.3, Tory Vagasy, & Instant Save







Tonight marks the second America’s Got Talent live results show of the season, and we entered it with some strange feelings in our mind. Were there really seven acts genuinely good enough to advance to the next round? We could make the cast for maybe four or five, but this was one of the weaker performance shows in recent history. It’s all the more troubling given that there were some great acts the show cut before we even got to the live shows!

The first order of business here, of course, is figuring out what acts are up for the Instant Save this go-around. One of them will be saved by America, whereas the others will be at the mercy of the judges later on. The three on the bubble were Korean Soul, T.3, and Tory Vagasy. Three singers! Interesting. Of the three we think that Tory has the most long-term appeal, but T.3 probably has the biggest viral audience in the United States. It was hard to know what would happen here!

Who advanced without the Save? It was great news for the Northwell Nurse Choir, which shouldn’t shock anyone since they were a Golden Buzzer act.

