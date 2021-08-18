Sistas season 3 episode 12 return date hopes over on BET







Following tonight’s midseason finale, of course it makes sense to want the Sistas season 3 episode 12 return date. When could it be? We have a little more information on this particular subject within!

Let’s start with this: A clear reminder that there is, in fact, more episodes coming of the series. Just like the two seasons that came before it, Sistas is producing more than 22 episodes for its third season. They are just offering up a little bit of a break in between — perhaps this is a good way for people to catch up if they’re a little behind?

So while there is no official return date for the show as of yet, we would imagine that the remaining episodes will air at some point later this year. Over the past two seasons the midseason hiatuses have not been especially long, and nor do they need to be with the way that this show films its episodes. Most of this just comes down to when BET wants to put the rest of the story on the air.

As for what the future of Sistas is going to be beyond this current season, that is where there are still a few question marks. There is no official renewal for a season 4 as of yet, but we’d be willing to almost wager it’s a no-brainer. Just think about it this way: The ratings for season 3 so far are almost even with season 2 and when you consider that alone, it’s almost impossible to think that the network would want to go in a different direction here. This is an era where the vast majority of shows are losing viewers week after week; it’s pretty hard to honestly imagine a situation here where BET orders another show and it gets anywhere near these numbers straight out of the gate.

