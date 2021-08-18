When Calls the Heart season 9 photo: Who’s jumping for joy?







As production continues on When Calls the Heart season 9, who is ready for another fun behind-the-scenes photo?

For the sake of this piece we are looking primarily in the direction of none other than Erin Krakow, who posted in turn a really fun image of Chris McNally (Lucas) jumping in the air on the British Columbia set.

What’s going on here? It probably goes without saying that this is not a scene from the show, but it’s a great reminder of how everyone passes the time between takes on set. These are long days! Sometimes, you need to do little things to liven things up and/or keep your energy levels high.

For Erin and Chris in particular, we’re sure that the two are in the midst of what is an especially busy season. After all, premiere that Elizabeth and Lucas are now officially together! Much of the early part of season 9 could be about them trying to make things work; it remains to be seen what sort of time jump, if any, we’re going to have in the early going. We’ll also see more of how Hope Valley reacts to their relationship — this is a place where everyone often has an opinion!

Of course, while all of this is happening, we hope that every other character also has a great story of their own, especially Nathan. We’ve noted this before, but we hope that his story arc is not just constructed of him moping around and/or feeling sad. We want to see him find love somewhere, even if it does not happen for him right away. He deserves that!

