Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2: New look at Dylan McDermott







It makes sense that we’d want more news on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 pretty much immediately. It’s impossible not to given the way that season 1 ended, plus also what we are expecting with Dylan McDermott back for another run as Richard Wheatley. We know that the character won’t be around the show forever, so we’re happy to have him be a part of the showdown for however long he’s there.

With that in mind, why not go ahead and share a photo of McDermott back on set? Earlier this week the actor posted the image below on Twitter, just in case you wanted and/or needed a small look at what he is up to behind the scenes. We know already that it’s going to take a lot for Stabler to take Wheatley down — it’s not going to come easily, and it’s going to take a rigorous amount of manpower and dedication … not to mention smarts. So much about what makes Organized Crime so compelling is that you’re almost watching a game of chess. Elliot has to be able to anticipate Richard’s next move, and we know at this point he isn’t the only person he needs to watch out for.

Eventually, you can expect Dylan’s run to come to a close — there are going to be multiple story arcs told throughout season 2 and for now, the plan is to shift over to some others at some point. Let’s just take advantage of the actor’s presence for however long he is here.

While we are talking about McDermott, remember to also watch him tomorrow on the finale of American Horror Stories — he is reprising his Murder House role of Dr. Ben Harmon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime right now

What do you want to see from Dylan McDermott on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







