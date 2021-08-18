Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem premiere date revealed at Peacock







It was only recently that Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem was even announced at Peacock. Yet, we’ve already learned the show’s premiere date!

Today, the streaming service announced that the five-episode spin-off will be available starting on Monday, September 6. New episodes will be released daily leading up to the finale on September 10. Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson are just two of the familiar faces from the flagship soap who are returning for the spin-off, and the official logline (per TVLine) gives you some more info:

John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.

What is Peacock looking to gain from this spin-off? We think it’s fairly simple: More eyeballs on them. NBC understands that live TV audiences are fading and with that, they probably want to build more of a Days faithful on their streaming service. This way, viewers could use Peacock to catch up on old episodes and become more hooked on the property over time. If daytime dramas are going to survive, they need to find a way to do so digitally. This is something that All My Children and One Life to Live attempted back when they were revived, but this has potential to be a much more successful experiment. Peacock of course has the full NBC backing; beyond just that, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if there are more iterations of Beyond Salem in the future. If this generates good numbers, why wouldn’t the producers want to continue it?

