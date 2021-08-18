Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, August 18?







Is Chicago Med new tonight? Are we finally going to be able to dive back into Chicago Fire or Chicago PD? As you would imagine, we’ve got a few things worth diving into within this piece!

We know that we’re at a time where promotion for all three of these shows is going to be heating up — we’re expecting synopses, promos, and all sorts of exciting teasers over the next few weeks. What better time for NBC to really get the ball rolling?

Unfortunately, they aren’t going to be giving us new episodes for at least the next month. There is no new installment for any One Chicago show tonight, as we’re still waiting until late September to see the premiere for any of them on the air. Our hope is that when they come back, there will be some exciting stuff ahead for all of them — think drama, near-death situations, and also romantic moments. We’re also thinking that we’ll have video previews for all three shows very soon.

What is the network waiting for when it comes to delivering the goods? By the end of the month (or in early September), it’s our expectation that NBC will start to shell out some of the first details for what’s to come. We’re thinking that they will start with small teasers, but move into larger trailers soon after the fact. Don’t be shocked if the first trailer is actually about all three shows put together. Over time, we’ve seen the network and Wolf Entertainment work to promote One Chicago as more of a unit — the majority of viewers watch all three shows, and honestly it probably saves them some promotional dollars this way.

Fingers crossed there is some more awesome stuff to share very soon…

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they come back on the air?

