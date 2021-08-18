Nine Perfect Strangers episode 4 air date: What’s next on Hulu?







Following the premiere today, do you want to get a better sense of what’s ahead on Nine Perfect Strangers episode 4? There are a handful of different things worth discussing in this piece.

Let’s start things off here with the air date: After the launch of the first three episodes today, you’re going to have to wait a week to see episode 4. This gives viewers a chance to catch up, and this is also a similar release model to what Hulu does with a lot of other series. Take, for example, The Handmaid’s Tale.

For those who aren’t altogether familiar with Nine Perfect Strangers as of yet, we understand fully why the streaming service wanted to commit to this. It’s a limited series starring Nicole Kidman, for starters — since when have these been a bad idea? She generated incredible ratings with a pair of projects on HBO including Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and this show is an adaptation of another Liane Moriarty book. (Liane also wrote Big Little Lies.) You also have a great cast around her including Melissa McCarthy, who has diversified her acting portfolio considerably over the past couple of years.

This show has a perfect color palette for the summer, as the majority of the story takes place at a wellness retreat. You can argue that there are some similarities to this show and The White Lotus in that both of them feature a wide array of shocking developments in what would otherwise be an idyllic place. Of course, with The White Lotus you at least had some characters with attachments to one another. That part of the world here is a little bit different.

For the rest of the season, you should expect one episode per week on Hulu. We will let you know, of course, if that changes.

