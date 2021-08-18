Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, husband Tony McGill welcome baby boy!







There is some fantastic news coming out today from the Outlander community — series star Caitriona Balfe is a new mother!

In a new post on Instagram, the actress and producer confirmed that she and husband Tony McGill have welcomed a baby boy into their family. The message she penned alongside her first photo is a truly heartfelt one, as she expresses hope and excitement over who her child will someday become. She also shares gratitude for the position she is in, knowing that there are many parents and children out there suffering without essential needs. She includes links in her post to World Child Cancer (an organization she has long ties with), as well as UNICEF amidst a growing world refugee crisis.

We are beyond thrilled for Caitriona that she gets to welcome this new addition into this world, alongside the fact that she has had the privacy to announce their arrival on her own terms. The news today was likely a surprise to a number of people out there, and you can sense that based on the social-media reactions.

Caitriona, alongside Sam Heughan and the rest of the Outlander cast, are currently on hiatus from filming new episodes. The eight-episode season 6 wrapped up production earlier this year, with the plan being to premiere that at some point in early 2022. Meanwhile, Starz has already greenlit a season 7 of the novel adaptation, and we imagine more news about it will come out in due time. Since we are still months away from season 6, there is no need to rush news along.

For now, let us issue all the congratulations in the world for Caitriona and Tony as they continue on this tremendous new chapter of their lives! May they have the time and privacy to celebrate being parents however they see fit.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Outlander, including a behind-the-scenes video from John Bell

Of course, we welcome all of your thoughts and well-wishes for Caitriona Balfe and Tony McGill in the attached comments. (Photo: Starz.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitríonabalfe (@caitrionabalfe)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







