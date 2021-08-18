What If…? episode 3 preview: A brand-new story for Loki?







As we prepare for What If…? episode 3 on Disney+, it goes without saying that the expectations are going to be high. It’s almost impossible for them not to be, all things considered. Episode 2 has such an emotional presence to it due to it being Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa. It’s almost impossible to follow that up.

Nonetheless, we do know that episode 3 will be enticing to all of the Loki fans who are out there. Expect to see yet another side of Tom Hiddleston as this character over the course of this episode — it’s going to be a playful way to examine different scenarios and situations for this character, though it remains to be seen what the end result of all of it will be.

The big challenge with What If…? episode 3 is mostly going to be it coming out so soon after the flagship Loki series. That means that there’s going to be fewer people out there who have missed this character — we just saw him! Granted, it was in a totally different setting, but still.

In general, we think that this animated series is not one to be taken too seriously within the greater MCU. These stories don’t have that much of a bearing on anything else going on, and are meant mostly to be one-shot entertainment for longtime fans of this world. Don’t watch this episode thinking that it is stuffed full of clues for Loki season 2. Instead, just dive into it strictly for what it is; a great opportunity to enjoy a familiar character in a different setting.

(Also, remember that there is no premiere date for Loki season 2 as of yet; you’re probably going to be waiting a good while to see it.)

