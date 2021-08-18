Everything’s Gonna Be Okay ending; no season 3 at Freeform







Following two seasons at Freeform, it’s clear that the end is here for Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. Show star and creator Josh Thomas confirmed the news himself in a series of posts on Twitter:

“We’ve decided Season 2 of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will be the last… Freeform has been a dream to work with — so cool and open and sincerely progressive. I’m so grateful we got a platform to make this show. I love them, and they are obsessed with me. I hope we get another chance to work together.”

You can see Thomas’ full message at the bottom of this article.

While it is sad that Everything’s Gonna Be Okay has formally reached the end of the road, at least it did get a couple of seasons to tell its story! This past year in particular has been especially difficult, and we do like to think that this show was a little bit of an escape for people out there. Unfortunately, the live ratings were never great for the show at Freeform, and we tend to think that this played an enormous role in the show ending at this point. Given that this sounds like a joint decision, though, Thomas may be ultimately satisfied in where everything has landed in the end.

As for the rest of Freeform, they actually have big decisions to make on a number of different shows on their schedule. Take, for example, Good Trouble and then also Motherland: Fort Salem. They still have to solidify their identity a little bit as a network, given that they’re catering to young viewers and in all honesty, fewer and fewer young people are watching television live. That can often prove to be a struggle.

If you are behind on the first two seasons, Thomas does note that they are available for streaming now over at Hulu.

Are you sad that Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is canceled at Freeform?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other news on the show. (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







