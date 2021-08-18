Is Phoebe Dynevor leaving Bridgerton after season 2 for Amazon series?







Bridgerton has already lost one of its most important cast members in Rege-Jean Page. Is it possible that Phoebe Dynevor is next? There are some reasons for at least a little concern here.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actress has signed on to star and executive producer Amazon’s upcoming series Exciting Times. These are (wait for it) exciting times for Phoebe as a performer, but this could spell the end of the road for her character of Daphne at the end of Bridgerton season 2. Given that Netflix and Amazon are direct competitors, it’s pretty hard to envision her balancing both of these shows at the same time.

Here’s the thing, though (warning: book spoilers ahead) — there’s a good chance that much of Phoebe’s storyline could be wrapped up at the end of Bridgerton season 2, much in the same way that Page’s story was largely tied together at the end of season 1. We know that a lot of people wanted Rege-Jean to stick around based solely on his popularity, but it does seem like the Shonda Rhimes-produced show is trying to stay relatively close to the stories that are already out there.

Ultimately, we do still have a ways to go until we have to potentially say goodbye to Phoebe — there is no premiere date as of yet for season 2 and odds are, we’re still more than a few months away. Netflix is going to be protective in finding the right start date for the show. Just remember for a moment that this is one of their most-popular series and there’s no real reason to rush into anything here.

Ultimately, we’re excited to see whatever Phoebe the actress does next — especially a potential project like this, where she would be so much involved in things behind the scenes.

