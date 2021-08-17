Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale!







As you prepare for Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 10, there is one big thing you should know right away: This is going to be an epic hour of television. After all, how can it not be? This is the finale and with that in mind, there are going to be huge swings, emotional moments, and hopefully scenes that leave your jaw on the ground.

Of course, we should also go ahead and note here that a major cliffhanger is more or less assured. It’s hard to imagine anything otherwise when you see the title for this episode: “Revolution, Part 1.” They don’t plan to end this story with Part 1, but the future of the series comes down to what the folks at Freeform want! We’d love to believe that the series is coming back for more, but we never want to get ahead of ourselves here. This is a network, after all, that has a rather frustrating history of canceling shows well before they should.

For a few more details, be sure to take a look at the Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

In the season finale, the Camarilla brings the fight to Fort Salem. Raelle, Abigail, Tally and their allies are forced to make impossible, world-changing choices.

It goes without saying that this is going to be a dangerous episode for all of our big characters — we hope that Raelle, Abigail, and Tally survive, but even if they do, it’s very-well possible that they are looking at a totally different world on the other side. We do think that this is one of those instances where you really do have to be prepared for just about anything.

