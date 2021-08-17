Fantasy Island episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘Quantum Entanglement’







Are you curious to want to get more news on Fantasy Island episode 3? Let’s start things off here with the title. “Quantum Entanglement” is the name of the story coming up next week, and it goes without saying that physics would be somewhat involved here.

Or, we should say a physics professor is involved here. We’re going to continue to see some different characters arrive with their own goals and expectations; we’ll just have to wait and see what this world really offers them. For a few more details right now, be sure to check out the full Fantasy Island episode 3 synopsis:

Flamboyant, eccentric Eileen wants to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they refuse to see her. Meanwhile, disillusioned physics professor Charles wants to know if there is something more out there in the all-new “Quantum Entanglement” episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Aug. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-104) (TV-14 L, S)

So how are the ratings for the show so far? Let’s just say that through one episode, we’re not seeing a lot of evidence that this fantasy will live on a little longer. The premiere drew a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 2 million viewers — if the show keeps these numbers all season, maybe it won’t seem as bad. However, most new shows do tend to lose at least 15% of their audience after the first episode, and it’s often even more with reboots/revivals. A lot of people check out the start of them out of curiosity, only to opt to not stick around all that long after the fact.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait to see what the future holds here. We mean some of that in terms of the story on the show, and another part on the long-term future.

